Major landslides and flooding are taking place across St. Vincent as heavy rainfall persists

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on April 29, 2021 in St.Vincent-Grenadines // 0 Comments

BREAKING: .

This video was sent to us showing houses sliding away in Rockies in the East Kingstown area.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)