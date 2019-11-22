LIAT workers reportedly agree to 30% cut in severance payments

July 7, 20200

LIAT workers have reportedly agreed to a 30 per cent cut in severance payments following a meeting with their union today.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also addressed the employees along with Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union along with General Secretary David Massiah.

The discussions centered around LIAT staff members and creditors taking a 50% reduction in liabilities due to them.

Suggestions for duty waivers, entrepreneurship funding, land leasing for agricultural purposes among others are on the table.

Prime Minister Browne is also discussed his plans for the regional carrier.