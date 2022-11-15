Konris Maynard attends COP27 in Egypt

The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Post, Konris Maynard, recently attended the COP27 international event in Sharm El-Shiekh, Egypt.

He expressed through his social media that it was an honour to experience St Kitts and Nevis Pavillion Exhibition at COP27. In the Facebook post, he asserted, We small, but we TALLAWAH’.

With these words, he referred to the fact that St Kitts and Nevis is the smallest nation in the Caribbean. Despite that, the country is getting representation in the most significant stage committed to climate action.

In the same breath, Minister Konris Maynard thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the assistance that the government and nation have provided to St Kitts and Nevis to secure this global representation opportunity.

Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) sponsored the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis, who attended the COP27 event at Sharm El-Shiekh, Egypt. Taiwan has also provided full technical and funding support for our first-ever Pavillion at COP27.

On this Pavillion, any of the 35000+ participants at this UN Climate Change Conference can visit and learn about our nation, situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea.

COP27 is the most crucial stage for Climate Action and is, therefore, the epicentre for significant decisions on Climate Change. According to Minister Konris Maynard, the presence of St Kitts and Nevis can open up and secure future Green Initiative capacity-building projects and funding.

Minister Maynard believes that the representation is most appropriate in light of St Kitts and Nevis’ pledge to tackle the effects of Climate Change on our environment. Most importantly, it will positively affect our ability to supply water and also as we fulfil our commitment to provide 100% Renewable Energy for our residents.

In his Facebook post, Minister Konris Maynard is looking forward to attending the high-level engagements on Water day (Monday, November 14) and Energy Day (Tuesday, November 15).

During these engagements, Minister Maynard and his team will map out our strategy for Energy and Water resilience and security in the nation