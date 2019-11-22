Kittitian Makes History in the U.S. Army

For the first time in the history of the United States Army, its 10 senior geospatial intelligence technical advisors are all black – and Mitchel Dascent, a Kittitian, is one of them.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent of St. Kitts is one of The 10 Guides, as the U.S. Army collectively refers to its 10 senior geo-intel technical advisors. Together, Mitchel Dascent and the other nine Guides have 260-plus years of military service.

The 10 Guides gathered in February for a group photo at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., in honor of Black History Month.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Mitchel Dascent joined the U.S. Army in 1996 after graduating from Sixth Form in 1995 and doing a brief stint at the Planning Unit in St. Kitts.

Mitchel Dascent is an alumnus of Newton Ground Primary School and Sandy Point High School, now the Charles E. Mills Secondary School. He spent his formative years between Newton Ground and Trafalgar Village.

Last Christmas, Mitchel Dascent funded the principals’ plaques for the Newton Ground Primary School’s 60th Anniversary and made this gift on behalf of his mother, Ms. Lorna Jeffers and family.

