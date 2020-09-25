JUDGE ORDERS INSPECTION OF REJECTED BALLOTS

High Court Judge has ordered the inspection of rejected ballots in petition brought by Ambassador Ian Patches Liburd . The arguments against the inspection brought by the Legal Team representing Opposition MP Geoffrey Hanley was rejected.The inspection or recount of rejected ballots is set for October 2nd, 2020.

This is the latest development following a hearing on Friday morning in the case brought by PAM candidate Ian Liburd challenging the results of Constituency #1. We have learnt that the Justice Ward QC has ordered that on October 2 at 9am the rejected ballots will be inspected in order for him to verify the claim that of the 98 rejected votes, 60 were in favour of Mr. Liburd. On that day, In the presence of the legal teams the Assistant Registrar along with the Supervisor of Elections will open the ballot boxes and examine the rejected votes one by one. The judge will then determine if each vote is valid after submission from the legal teams.