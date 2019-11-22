JASON HAMILTON APPLIES TO STRIKE OUT FLAWED LABOUR ELECTION PETITIONS

(July 27th, 2020) Former Attorney General Jason Hamilton has applied to the High Court to strike out the flawed Election Petitions filed by two of the losing Labour Party candidates, Konris Maynard and Dr Terrance Drew.

Hamilton is currently a member of the Electoral Commission along with Nassibou Butler and Joseph Liburd. All three individuals were sued as Defendants by Maynard and Drew in their election petitions.

In bringing his strike out applications, Jason Hamilton now joins the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett who have pending applications before the Court to strike out the petitions of Drew and Maynard respectively. Hamilton also joins the Supervisor of Elections and Returning Officers who have also asked the High Court to strike out these flawed petitions.

Among his grounds, Jason Hamilton states that the Petitioners failed to serve him with the correct documentation within the stipulated time. The documentation which was served was unsigned, flawed and lacking required information. In addition, the Petitioners have no case against the Electoral Commission as they have made no allegations of wrongdoing, neglect or failure on the part of the Electoral Commission. Hamilton is also seeking costs to be paid by the Petitioners.

Hamilton, who served briefly as AG in the former Denzil Douglas administration, has engaged his own legal counsel in the person of Miselle O’Brien and Keisha Spence in order to apply to strike out Maynard and Drew’s petitions.

The next hearing of the Election Petitions is scheduled for Friday 31st July at 9:00am before Justice Trevor Ward QC.