JACQUELINE BRYAN OVERWHELMED BY POSITIVE RECEPTION FROM CONSTITUENTS- COMMITTS TO PURSUING A CLEAR VISION OF DEVELOPMENT, UPLIFTMENT AND A SECURE FUTURE FOR ALL IN EAST BASSETERRE

“I am forever grateful for the continuous support of the people of East Basseterre. I am a strong woman, a brave woman and a woman who is determined to deliver for the people. Representing you will always be MY NUMBER ONE PRIORITY 🧡”– Jacqueline Bryan , PLP Representative for East Basseterre

(Thursday July 14th, 2022) PLP Candidate Jacqueline Bryan has been making the rounds in her continued effort to meet, touch or interact with Every Constituent or every household in East Basseterre. She admits its an ambitious task in a short period but she is determined . Bryan describes her daily house to house exercise as an inspirational activity as constituents and residents express such strong indications of love and support for her candidacy but also outlined very specific requests and issues that are mostly common or national issues which will be addressed in a new PLP Administration. A very common theme throughout her walk thru activities has been the overwhelming satisfaction of the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Like the rest of the country the vast majority of East Basseterre constituents are satisfied with the leadership that PM Harris is providing for the country.

A very important issue for many constituents is housing . Bryan spoke to that specific issue among others as she stated, “I want to work with public works, NHC, and other relevant authorities to address the housing and infrastructural needs of all in the East Basseterre constituency.”

She also indicated that she will champion the upgrade of a number of sporting facilities

“I will work on upgrading the Newtown football field, providing better seating for spectators and facilities for the players,” Bryan said

“I will work on getting back a clay cricket pitch in the paddock. There was a time when we had great cricket being played and these are some of the primary steps for us to continue producing great cricketers out of East Basseterre,” indicated Bryan

The Poverty Alleviation Programme and the PEACE Programme were also commonly referenced by constituents as very important social safety net and people development programmes that must be maintained at all costs and enhanced where necessary . Bryan committed to supporting the continuation of both programmes as she is confident that the programme will continue to positively impact her constituents and Constituency.