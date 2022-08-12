Inaugural Women’s CPL launched

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has launched its inaugural 2022 Women T20, which will be played at Warner Park, St Kitts from August 31 during the first week of the highly anticipated season of the ‘Biggest Party in Sport’.

The announcement was made at a news conference at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, where it was disclosed that the Massy Group in Trinidad would be sponsoring the 2022 Women’s CPL.

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Women’s Vice Captain, Anisa Mohamed described the opportunity to play in the inaugural tournament as a dream come true, saying it would develop the game in the region.

The Massy Women’s CPL will feature three teams: Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The teams will be captained by Haley Matthews (Barbados Royal), Stafanie Taylor, (Guyana Amazon Warriors) and Deandra Dottin (TKR).