ICDF hosts Access to Health Services Webinar

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 26, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation (MOFA&A) is pleased to inform the general public that the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) has organized a Webinar on Access to Health Services. This virtual meeting is set for Wednesday, 11th August, 2021 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. The Webinar will feature Taiwan government officials directly responsible for the affairs of National Health Insurance who will elaborate on several health matters, including Taiwan’s development of a telemedicine platform.

It is preferred that persons interested in joining the webinar be Ministry of Health, Social Welfare or NGO officials, possess college degrees or above, possess a good command of the English language, and have a minimum of two (2) years experience in health service research, healthcare policy or telemedicine.

Interested persons should also note that a code will be required to register online at http://web.icdf.org.tw/icdf_hds/, therefore interested persons are asked to submit names and email addresses to natasha.burt@mofa.gov.kn by Friday, 30th July, 2021.