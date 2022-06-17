HIS EXCELLENCY AMBASSADOR IAN PATCHES LIBURD ENDORSES PLP’S JACQUELINE BRYAN

Former Parliamentary Representative for East Basseterre His Excellency Ambassador Ian Patches Liburd has publicly endorsed Jacqueline Bryan of the Peoples Labour Party in her bid to become the next Representative of the Constituency #1- East Basseterre .In a social media post issued on Friday Morning June 17th His Excellency stated “If there was ever a good time to join PLP; it is now. I have full confidence that together we can bring it home. I guarantee you of this, “We are going to fight..”We have begun a political revolution together to transform St. Kitts and Nevis – that revolution continues. Together, we continue the fight to create a unifed Government which represents ALL OF THE PEOPLE.” He continued by thanking his supporters and volunteers for their work and support and encouragement . The UN Ambassador said “I would like to begin by thanking the many who have voted for me in the past, also those who supported me in different ways and continue to follow me. I also thank the people here in East Basseterre who gave us our first big win, winning Constituency #1 for TEAM UNITY. In addition I take this opportunity to thank the many volunteers in Constituency #1 who worked so hard and tirelessly on our campaigns, ‘Thank you’.Ambassador Liburd praised and endorsed Jacqueline Bryan and encouraged ALL to support her . “I still believe that there are many more of you who are committed to what is common and what is decent and what is right. My friends I wish to introduce Jacqueline Bryan who was Born, Raised and still Live in Our Constituency. She knows Us, She is for Us, She is One of Us. She is One of the GOOD ONES. “He concluded “The saying that ‘Good always wins over evil’ has always been my belief.UNITY only works when we work for it. When we fight for it. When we demand it. I am as inspired in this PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY TEAM and I am as hopeful as I have ever been in my life.”Jacqueline Bryan will be officially introduced and presented as the PLP Cobstituency Representative for East Basseterre on Saturday when she will be launched as a member of the the PLP’s DREAM TEAM. Bryan has already been making a significant impact and excitement in East Basseterre. She is a community activist and a well known intellect and personality with great Constituency local as well as national appeal. She is the former President of SKNYPA.