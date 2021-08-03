HERO CPL and St. Kitts Offer Local Internships

BASSETERRE (3rd August, 2021): The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the St Kitts Tourism Authority have joined forces to offer internships to St Kitts & Nevis residents for the 2021 tournament. This year all 33 matches will take place in St Kitts & Nevis between 26 August and 15 September.



These interns will have the opportunity to be involved in the marketing, branding, sponsorship, and operations departments throughout the 2021 CPL Tournament.



The three residents selected to intern at the 2021 CPL Tournament are:Rashid StanleyJade JohnsonSimone MillsAs the premier sporting and entertainment product in the region the Hero CPL offers a fantastic opportunity for these three interns to gain valuable knowledge and experience. The three successful candidates will be fully integrated into the Hero CPL team and be mentored by the tournament’s staff.



Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “At the Hero CPL we take our responsibility of upskilling talented people from across the Caribbean very seriously and we are delighted that we are able to offer these opportunities in St Kitts & Nevis this year. In the past we have seen a number of interns return to Hero CPL as employees in subsequent seasons and we hope the same can be true this year and in the future.”



St. Kitts Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsey F.P. Grant said he was extremely proud of the selected interns, and that he will always support initiatives that translate into capacity building, entrepreneurship and employment.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for Jade, Rashid and Simone, to gain hands-on experience in the multimedia management of a world-class event,” Minister Grant said. “They will complete their internship and gain valuable insights in digital marketing to produce quality content on multiple platforms, not only in sports, but in culture, tourism, entertainment and other facets of our society.”





First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Trinbago Knight Riders are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs. The 2021 tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 26 August to 15 September. For further information visit www.cplt20.com



