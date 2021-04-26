HAMILTON DEFEATS DR. TERRANCE DREW YET AGAIN AS ALL CHARGES BROUGHT IN ELECTION MATTER SQUASHED

(April 26th, 2021):-Hon. Eugene Hamilton is again raising his hand in victory as he has once again soundly defeated Dr. Terrance Drew in yet another Election or Election related matter .

In 2015 and 2020 Hamilton defeated Drew by a combined total of over 300 Votes.

Mr. Eugene Hamilton continues to remain the clear choice for the persons in Constituency No. 8. Early this morning, the Learned Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Valston Graham discontinued the frivolous charges that were brought by the twice now 3 times defeated Labour Party Candidate, Dr. Terence Drew.

The two charges were Bribery, contrary to S. 108(1) (c) and Treating contrary to S109 (a) of the National Assembly Elections Act Cap 2.01 of the Laws of the Federation.

Hon. Eugene Hamilton was ably represented by Ms. Natasha Grey Counsel on the ground and Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes and Michael Quamina.