H.E. VERNA MILLS IS THE NEW HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 15, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO]: H.E. Verna Mills presented her Letter of Commission to the President of South Africa, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday 14th March 2023.



High Commissioner Mills, accompanied by her spouse, Mr. Jéneve Mills, presented the compliments of the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew and the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis for the personal health and wellbeing of the President and for the prosperity of the people of the Republic of South Africa.



As the first Non-resident High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of South Africa, High Commissioner Mills endeavours to further promote the relations that exist between Saint Kitts and Nevis and South Africa.

In 2005, Her Excellency Verna Mills began her career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a Foreign Service Officer in charge of Latin America. She is a graduate of the Diplomatic School of Madrid with an Inter-University Master’s Degree in Diplomacy and International Relations.

The Ministry tasked Ambassador Mills with leading the initiative that led to the opening of the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in March 2014 and a year later was appointed as a Counselor/Chargé d’affaires to Cuba.

In 2017, Mrs. Mills was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of Cuba; making her the first female Ambassador to be appointed to Cuba and the youngest serving Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her Excellency aspires to create new opportunities for engagement on trade and investment, technical and economic cooperation, tourism, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest.



High Commissioner Mills was among seventeen other Ambassadors and High Commissioners who presented Letters of Commission/Credence to the President.