Grenada Records Three New Cases of COVID-19

St. George’s: November. 12th, 2020, GIS – Today, Wednesday, November 18th, 2020, the Ministry of Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of laboratory-diagnosed cases in Grenada to 36.Thirty (30) of those cases have been medically cleared and only six are active.Case 34 is a 62-year old male, who arrived in Grenada from the USA on American Airlines on November 14th. He was PCR tested as per protocols and remains in quarantine.Cases 35 and 36 are two males, ages 63 and 64. They arrived at the Carriacou Marina on November 12th from Martinique and have been quarantined on their yacht, with two others. They were tested on the 16th and found to be positive. The entire yacht remains in quarantine. While the people of the Sister Isles and mainland are urged to maintain caution in their daily activities and practices, there is no reason for public panic.All six active cases, as well as the known contacts of Cases 31 and 32 are asymptomatic, and remain in quarantine, awaiting further testing and medical clearance.The Ministry acknowledges all border agents and the frontline airport and health staff, who continue to exercise due care and attention, to catch and stop COVID-19 at Grenada’s major portsof entry or in quarantine facilities.The Ministry emphasizes to the public the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding Grenada and each other from the virus. Throughout the reopening process, so far, the system hasshown that it can and does work, as long as individuals do their part and comply with the protocols and mandates of the State.The Ministry of Health, like every other frontline Ministry in this fight around the world, expects that open borders will come with positive cases, given the proliferation of the virus around theworld, including some of Grenada’s major travel source markets. However, open borders do not necessarily lead to an outbreak of the disease. As long as individual cases are identified, immediately isolated and monitored, and as long as citizens and visitors comply with guidelines, it is highly possible, and probable, to control transmission of the virus, and for cases to remain at a manageable level.The Ministry is encouraged by the lack of local or community spread that we have seen, despite the breaches identified in the past. This has been achieved through aggressive contact tracing and quarantining. We cannot, however, expect that Grenada will continue to be so fortunate, without each citizen and visitor playing his or her part to prevent the proliferation of COVID-19.As the State continues to balance health and safety with economic activity for the preservation and restoration of livelihoods, the Ministry again reminds the public of the simple and straightforward combination of measures that will keep Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique safe. Wash or sanitize hands frequently and always maintain good hygiene; wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth when in public spaces; maintain physical distancing of at least six feet between yourself and others; seek medical care if you believe you have been exposed to the virus, or if you are experiencing any symptoms of the virus, and obey the mandates for quarantine and isolation.Together, let us continue to mount a formidable fight against COVID-19.