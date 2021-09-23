GRENADA OFFERS BEST WISHES TO ST. KITTS & NEVIS ON ITS 38TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has congratulated Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Government and people, on the country’s achievement of 38 years of nationhood.

In a letter to Prime Minister Harris, Grenada’s prime minister said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, I extend my congratulations to the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on this, its Thirty-Eight Anniversary of Independence.”

He continued: “Colleague Prime Minister, I note that your choice of theme ‘Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38’, for this year’s Thirty-Eight Celebrations, is one that I believe reflects the resilience of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and can inspire many of your country’s citizens particularly during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Additionally, Grenada and Saint Kitts and Nevis have long held a valued friendship and it is my continued hope that this friendship deepens as both our countries endeavour to navigate through this season of the pandemic, while still attempting to provide the best possible quality and way of life, for citizens of our beloved homelands,” Prime Minister Mitchell said.

“Please accept my very best wishes on your continued good health and wellness, and for the continued well-being of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” he added.