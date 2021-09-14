GRENADA HEALTH SYSTEM ON THE VERGE OF BEING TOTALLY OVERWHELMED BY COVID-19 . 260 NEW CASES AND 2063 ACTIVE CASES WITH 68 HOSPITALISED AND 35 DEATHS

Posted on September 14, 2021 in General News

Covid-19 update: Grenada Dashboard 13 September

14 September 2021Ministry of Health Grenada

The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 13 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
New positive case(s)260
Active cases2,063
• Imported8
• Import-related0
• Local2,055
Hospitalised68
In self-isolation2,063
In quarantine facilities356
LOCAL (TOTAL)
Confirmed cases2,646
• Imported127
Recovered548
Hospitalised94
Deaths35
RT-PCR tests conducted64,443
Vaccinated (1st dose)29,645
Vaccinated (2nd dose)19,936
GLOBAL
Confirmed cases224,511,226
New cases330,815
Deaths4,627,540
Vaccine doses administered5,534,977,637

