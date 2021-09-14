GRENADA HEALTH SYSTEM ON THE VERGE OF BEING TOTALLY OVERWHELMED BY COVID-19 . 260 NEW CASES AND 2063 ACTIVE CASES WITH 68 HOSPITALISED AND 35 DEATHS
Covid-19 update: Grenada Dashboard 13 September
14 September 2021Ministry of Health Grenada
The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 13 September 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|260
|Active cases
|2,063
|• Imported
|8
|• Import-related
|0
|• Local
|2,055
|Hospitalised
|68
|In self-isolation
|2,063
|In quarantine facilities
|356
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|2,646
|• Imported
|127
|Recovered
|548
|Hospitalised
|94
|Deaths
|35
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|64,443
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|29,645
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|19,936
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|224,511,226
|New cases
|330,815
|Deaths
|4,627,540
|Vaccine doses administered
|5,534,977,637
