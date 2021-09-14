GRENADA HEALTH SYSTEM ON THE VERGE OF BEING TOTALLY OVERWHELMED BY COVID-19 . 260 NEW CASES AND 2063 ACTIVE CASES WITH 68 HOSPITALISED AND 35 DEATHS

Covid-19 update: Grenada Dashboard 13 September

14 September 2021 Ministry of Health Grenada

The following is an update as of 9:30 pm on 13 September 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 260 Active cases 2,063 • Imported 8 • Import-related 0 • Local 2,055 Hospitalised 68 In self-isolation 2,063 In quarantine facilities 356

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 2,646 • Imported 127 Recovered 548 Hospitalised 94 Deaths 35 RT-PCR tests conducted 64,443 Vaccinated (1st dose) 29,645 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 19,936