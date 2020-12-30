Grammy Winner Stephen Marley Scores a Tropical Florida Estate for $3.4M

By Lisa Johnson Mandell | Dec 16, 2020

realtor.com, Barbara Zanon/Redferns via Getty Images

Eight-time Grammy winner Stephen Marley—son of the reggae legend Bob Marley—has another hit on his hands. He just purchased a lush 5.6-acre estate near Miami for $3.4 million.

The sale included two adjacent properties in Homestead, FL, that include a main house and two guesthouses. In total, the compound offers seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in about 9,873 square feet of living space.

The main house is light and spacious and features a tile roof, arched passageways, and an open floor plan. Built in 1981, it appears to have been recently updated, with a modern kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances, an island, and a wine refrigerator. The residence also includes a media room and a gym.

Stephen Marley’s Florida estaterealtor.com

Guesthouserealtor.com

Entry in the main houserealtor.com

Main house kitchenrealtor.com

Main house media roomrealtor.com

The premises include two pools, one covered and right off the main house, and the other, larger one in the open air, strategically placed at the center of the property and flanked by lounging areas.

Indoor poolrealtor.com

Outdoor poolrealtor.com

The estate’s extensive outdoor features include a tennis court, a volleyball/basketball court, and equestrian facilities with an arena. There’s also a large flowing river, which leads to a koi pond, plus a separate four-car garage.

Equestrian arenarealtor.com

Tennis courtrealtor.com

Winding river with koi pondrealtor.com

Located in the semitropical Redlands area of Homestead, the property includes tropical fruit trees. Neighboring properties also feature agriculture and giant greenhouses. Marley’s new digs could basically be self-contained—the kind of residence you really never have to leave.

Overhead viewrealtor.com

Fruit treesrealtor.com

Marley, 48, was born into a family of reggae royalty and is a prodigious singer/producer in his own right.

His eight Grammys were earned for his work on a range of family productions: as a producer on the albums of his younger brother, Damian Marley, as a member of his older brother’s group, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, and on his own solo albums.

He currently creates music at his family’s private recording studio, Lion’s Den. His eldest son, Jo Mersa Marley, and his daughter, Mystic Marley, are following in the family’s reggae recording tradition. Stephen intends to go on an Acoustic Soul Tour in 2021.

Chad Carroll of Compass represented the sellers of the estate, and Shana Santalla of Lifestyle International Realty represented Marley.Lisa Johnson Mandell is an award-winning writer who covers lifestyle, entertainment, real estate, design, and travel. Find her on AtHomeInHollywood.com.