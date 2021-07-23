GOVERNOR-GENERAL HOLDS PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS BY TWO AMBASSADORS ACCREDITED TO THE FEDERATION

Today Wednesday 21 st July, 2021 His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG,CVO,QC,JP,LLD at Government House Saint Kitts held the presentation of Credentials by two Ambassadors accredited to the Federation. The Ceremony was conducted virtually.

Firstly, His Excellency Mr Sergey S. Petrovich Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation (Russia) to Saint Kitts and Nevis. His Excellency has had previous diplomatic postings in Sweden and Ireland.

His Excellency the Governor-General and the Ambassador explored the areas of cooperation between the two countries following the establishment of diplomatic relations on 23rd September, 2003. Areas of possible cooperation included: Education – Human Resource Development and Capacity Building, Reciprocal Visa Waiver Agreement and Legal Issues.

His Excellency warmly welcomed the new Ambassador whose Letters of Credence bore the signature of Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

The second Ambassador was Mr Diego Bermejo Romero de Terreros of the Kingdom of Spain. His Letters of Credence were issued by King Felipe (VI) of Spain.

Spain and Saint Kitts and Nevis shared early historical relations from settlement and have cooperated in several areas including the promotion of the Spanish language which is the most widely spoken language in the world.

The Ambassador is a Career and decorated Diplomat and has served in Zimbabwe, San Salvador, Lisbon, Parris, Santo Domingo and Paraguay.

The areas discussed ranged from the present Covid 19 Pandemic to Climate Change, Education, Sports and both dignitaries expressed the hope that diplomatic relations would be strengthened in order to benefit the People of the Federation.

Government House

Saint Kitts

July 21, 2021