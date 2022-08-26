GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA OFFER BEST WISHES TO PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 25, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government and people of the Republic of Korea have congratulated the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on his esteemed elevation as head of government.

In a letter to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, His Excellency Han Duck-soo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Korea, I wish to convey my heartfelt congratulations on your inauguration as Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. I have every confidence that, with the benefit of your outstanding leadership and experience, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis can indeed successfully pursue further economic growth and that the people will enjoy an even more thriving quality of life.

“Our two countries have indeed, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1983, continued to foster the ties of friendship and partnership in a whole range of fields. As we prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023 it is my sincere hope to work together with you to even further nurture the solid bonds of cooperation.

“Moreover, I would like to request your government’s invaluable support for Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The Korean government is seeking to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan—a thriving port city where the Eurasian Continent and the Pacific Ocean meet—from May to October 2030, under the theme of “transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.” I look forward to the World Expo in Busan presenting a vision for sustainable development for rising to global challenges facing the people of the world such as climate change and the increasing digital divide. I trust that it would serve also to even further deepen the future-oriented collaboration between our two nations.

“Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your continued good health and happiness, and the lasting prosperity of your great country.”