Gospel radio pioneer Trinidadian Jamie Thomas has passed away

May 3, 2021

Klysha Best 03 May,

Jamie Thomas, Program Manager and well known presenter at the gospel network 107.1 WORD has died.

Thomas passed away around 2am this morning from a reported issue with his heart valve, at his home at Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas.

Jamie was 46-years-old.

He was married and had no children.

