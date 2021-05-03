Gospel radio pioneer Trinidadian Jamie Thomas has passed away
Jamie Thomas, Program Manager and well known presenter at the gospel network 107.1 WORD has died.
Thomas passed away around 2am this morning from a reported issue with his heart valve, at his home at Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas.
Jamie was 46-years-old.
He was married and had no children.
This story will be updated when more details come to hand…
