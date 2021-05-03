Gospel radio pioneer Trinidadian Jamie Thomas has passed away

Klysha Best 0 3 May,

Jamie Thomas, Program Manager and well known presenter at the gospel network 107.1 WORD has died.

Thomas passed away around 2am this morning from a reported issue with his heart valve, at his home at Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas.

Jamie was 46-years-old.

He was married and had no children.

This story will be updated when more details come to hand…