GARTH WILKIN IS NEW PRESIDENT OF ST.KITTS-NEVIS BAR ASSOCIATION

By: Staff Reporter, SKNVibes.com

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – COMING out of its March 31 Annual General Meeting, the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association has elected its new executive body which will be led by Garth Wilkin.



In addition to Wilkin, Sherry-Ann Liburd-Charles was re-elected to serve as Vice President, while Lisa Hazel-Claxton was elected to serve as Treasurer.



A statement from the Association noted that seven other Attorneys-at-Law were elected to serve as Law Council Members. They are Kerryanne Amritt, Rhonda Nisbett-Browne, Tashna Powell Williams, Kurlyn Merchant, Talibah Byron, Anmarieta Staines and Dane Victor Elliott-Hamilton.



And Kurlyn Merchant was appointed to serve as Secretary of the Association.



The newly-elected Council expressed deep gratitude to Dahlia Joseph-Rowe for her tremendous contributions to the work of the Bar during her tenure. She will however continue to serve on the Council in the capacity of Immediate Past President.



The Council held its first meeting on April 15, 2021, where the agenda was set for the year ahead.



Commenting on the newly-elected Council, Wilkin said: “The Bar intends to play an active role in promoting the administration of justice and the rule of law in St. Kitts and Nevis. During the upcoming term of the new Law Council, the public will hear from us regularly on matters of national importance and will feel the effect of the Bar’s advocacy, mostly behind-the-scenes, on matters which impact all nationals and residents.”



He continued: “Our statutory duties will continue to remain high on the agenda, as we seek to uphold the highest standards of practice, conduct and proficiency of the legal profession in St. Kitts and Nevis; assist the public in all matters relating to attorneys-at-law; and maintain the honour and independence of the Bar in its relations with the Judiciary and the Executive. We look forward to the support of our members and the public in achieving those and our many other goals.”