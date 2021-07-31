FOUR BILLS FOR FIRST READING, TWO BILLS FOR SECOND READING IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 5th August 2021, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



The Honourable Minister responsible for International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour, Senator Wendy Phipps, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time: Bureau of Standards Bill, 2021; and Consumer Protection Bill, 2021.



Additionally, the Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Elections and Communication, Senator Vincent Byron Jr, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Land Registry Act (Validation) Bill, 2021. Also, he will move the second reading of Land Registry Act (Validation) Bill, 2021.



Further, the Honourable Minister responsible for Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs, Eugene Hamilton, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time: Children (Care and Adoption) (Amendment) Bill, 2021. In addition, he will move the second reading of Children (Care and Adoption) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under Bills.