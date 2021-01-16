Former WI captain Sammy inks perfume deal

Former captain of the West Indies Cricket team Darren Sammy and the first and only captain in history to win the T20 World Cup championship twice has signed a new licensing agreement with Asgharali, a family-owned business based in Bahrain creating high-quality fragrances since 1919.

Asgharali has won the hearts of consumers worldwide and laid its footprint in the perfumery market and related business interests with over 100 retail and franchise outlets and stores in the Middle East and South Asia and over 40 distributors worldwide in regions from Eastern Europe to South America.

The new signature perfume under the Daren Sammy trademark will include a signature fragrance for men and women.

According to Sammy “I am super excited to partner with Asgharali to create this amazing fragrance. I’ve always enjoyed connecting with people through my playing and in the stadiums.

“It is my goal to continue this connection by creating a scent that will exhibit the passion, power, and pleasure that is within us all.

“My desire is that people will feel like a champion; like everything is possible and that no matter where you started in life; greatness is in you. I’m already very happy with the new signature scents for men and women that Asgarali has created and the exquisite packaging design. I can’t wait to share it with you all this year!”

Sammy launched his eponymous brand 88, Daren Sammy, at The Landings St Lucia, in 2019.

A brand licensing program was developed by his brand manager Hanna Fitz, to create product-based experiences for his millions of fans globally. Driven by his core brand message “IT’S IN YOU™” Sammy is creating product experiences that empower people to walk in their greatness and live their best life.

Asgharali is a great fit for the Sammy brand with its strong heritage of fragrance creation in Pakistan and UAE markets.

According to the CEO of Asgharagli “We are honored to collaborate with Darren Sammy, creating a signature fragrance for him. Asgharali has always strived for excellence with a long heritage in the fragrance market that continues to gain its customer satisfaction and fulfill their desires.

Collaborating with Daren Sammy and adding his new signature scent to Asgharali’s elite perfume collection is a great addition.”

The superstar cricketer and Asgharagli are expected to launch the new fragrances for men and women in Summer 2021. (PR)