Former PM Harris proud and satisfied as Saint Kitts and Nevis again scores highly on the World Justice Report Rule of Law Index 2022



St. Kitts and Nevis has performed ahead of many of its peers in the subregion, the hemisphere and the globe according to the latest World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2022. This has caused a sense of satisfaction for former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris.

Former PM Harris said while there is always room for improvement on the good governance journey, every citizen and resident could feel a sense of satisfaction that on many indicators of the Rule of Law, accountability and good governance St. Kitts and Nevis was among the top performers according to the independent surveys of the World Justice Rule of Law Index for 2022.

Globally, the Rule of Law Index has declined for the 5th straight year. However, St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the few countries which has seen an increase in its performance, a clear testament to its adherence to the highest principles and ethical standards under Harris’ administration. According to the World Justice Project St. Kitts and Nevis stands at number 2 in the Caribbean and number 5 in Latin America and the Caribbean. Globally, St. Kitts and Nevis stands at 39. Dr. Harris hailed the work of members of the judiciary for their integrity and independence, the support of his administration to the judiciary and the effective work of the St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force, Defense Force and other entities of the state.

Commenting on the Rule of Law on the popular radio program Straight Talk Dr. Harris said that the country advanced a long way from disastrous 26 months failure of the Douglas regime to hold a motion of no confidence or to call general election since 2012.

Dr. Harris said the report of independent bodies on the progress of St. Kitts and Nevis was a source of satisfaction to him. He also acknowledged that as a people we must strive to advance the Rule of Law in Saint Kitts and Nevis.