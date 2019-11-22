Former Matron praises NEOC COVID-19 daily briefings; hails frontline workers

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, April 26, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Celebrated USA-based Kittitian prayer warrior, Nurse Sylvia Garnette, said on Saturday April 25 that she religiously listens to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefings, as they offer her more information than she would gather in the USA.

“I have called in just to give a word of encouragement,” said Nurse Garnette when she called into Inside the News programme on WINN FM 98.9, where Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA and Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force Mr Abdias Samuel, and Divisional Commander for District One Superintendent Cromwell Henry were special guests.

“I listen every day to the briefings in St. Kitts and Nevis, and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude and praise to God because God is the one who is working,” prayerfully said Nurse Garnette.

She thanked God for the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws, Medical Chief of Staff Dr Cameron Wilkinson, the staff at the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital and all the nurses, the National Disaster Coordinator at NEMA Mr Abdias Samuel, the police, and all the other frontline workers for the great work they are doing.

“Every day when I listen I am just saying ‘thank you Lord, to God be the glory’, because when I listen to the briefings here in the United States of America, I am not getting anything as much as I get from what is happening in St. Kitts and Nevis, and I say God you are so good,” said Nurse Garnette.

Ms Sylvia Garnette, who is originally from Tabernacle Village, is a former matron of the JNF General Hospital. She served the profession of nursing for 40 years before retiring and subsequently leaving the Federation and relocated to Florida in the USA and now resides in Orlando.

During the prayerful call to WINN FM 98.9, she implored the people in St. Kitts and Nevis to be thankful, and be grateful, and advised them that staying home is the best thing that they can do. She said that she has been at home for six weeks, even before the government called for a shutdown.

“The church that I was going to the pastor he asked, especially the elderly, that we must stay home,” she observed. “He called for a shutdown, and I thank God every day for him and praise him and thank God for what is going on – they are doing it for your good.”

She further advised the people of St. Kitts and Nevis not to be like the children of Israel who grumbled over everything, noting that her grandmother used to say that one should cut their garment according to the width of their cloth. She told them to make do with whatever they have, and look to God who will provide.

“Once again I want to say, thank God for the Team Unity Government,” she prayed. “Thank God – oh praise the Lord for all those who we have placed there to lead us and to guide us, and I ask for wisdom and understanding, and I ask Lord that You would touch the hearts of the people that they would listen and not only listen but they would comply. I ask it all in Jesus’ name and I pray continually for you all. God bless you all.”

In response, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris said that Nurse Garnette has been a blessing and a prayer warrior, and told her that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the people of the country love her very much.

Prime Minister Harris revealed: “We are still looking forward to opening up this brand new state of the art facility – health centre – in Tabernacle in her honour in recognition of her outstanding work as a senior nurse in St. Kitts and Nevis, and head of our health services.”

