Former Executive member releases new music

By St. Kitts Times Writer

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts; Former member of a popular hip-hop group from St. Kitts, The Executives, Jevon “Smiff” Manchester recently celebrated his birthday with a release of new music titled ‘Bird Rock 97’.

Manchester celebrated on April 12 and stated on his Facebook page that he was not really want for birthday posts but that this year was different as it was the start of a new decade.

“I decided to mark the day by dropping the first in a series of instrumental albums I’ve been working on and will be releasing this year,” he said.

He continued: “This birthday definitely has me reflecting on the future but also reminiscing a lot about the past. I created some instrumentals that bring me back to my beginnings in music, back to one of the best times in my life. Back to Bird Rock, St. Kitts in ’97.”

‘Bird Rock ’97 features an album cover of a photograph of Manchester and his friends playing basketball at his friend’s home in Bird Rock.

the album is available for download on all streaming platforms and he made mention of @trackstarthedj and @ybaynes for their involvement with the album.

“I hope you celebrate with me by vibing out to this one, vibe to it, chill to it, rap to it, lime to it, peace,” he stated.

Check out “Bird Rock ’97” on the streaming of your choice:

Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/bird-rock-97/1556767385…

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4zrA1QgtfIsqcKRuzCrUSJ…

YouTube Music:

https://music.youtube.com/playlist…

Tidal:

https://store.tidal.com/ca/album/175975131