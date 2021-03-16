After many delays, AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive tomorrow night, March 17, 2021

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- After much private and public pressure, the United Kingdom (UK) will finally be delivering on its promised second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines.

Word reaching our newsroom from our sources in the Governor’s Office is that the shipment from the United Kingdom (UK) is scheduled to arrive at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island at 8:00pm tomorrow night, March 17, 2021.

Sources in the Governor’s Office were happy to leak this story to our news site after Government officials in the Ministry of Health and others close to the Minister said that the UK had changed their date on the arrival of the vaccines for almost 3 times and had almost compromised the health of persons requiring the second dose.

National vaccination programme interrupted over UK delay

The uncertainty over when the promised second batch of COVID-19 vaccines would arrive in the Virgin Islands (VI) from the UK, causing a brief pause to the vaccination programme in the territory.

Read More: http://www.virginislandsnewsonline.com/en/news/finally-uk-to-deliver-on-2nd-dose-of-covid-19-vaccines