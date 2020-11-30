Fight against NCDs: Prime Minister Harris salutes regular participants of health walks

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 28, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, is once again thanking persons who participated in the latest edition of Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk on Saturday November 28 describing them as dependable soldiers in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“We had another successful health walk this morning, and I take this opportunity to thank all those who participated, both our regulars and the new participants who joined us on the walk in appreciation of the health benefits they stand to derive from such an activity,” said Prime Minister Harris at the end of the walk, which had taken participants from the bus stop at Bellevue Village, following the Island Main Road to the hardcourts in Ottley’s Village.

Dr Harris, who also has lead responsibility for Human Resource Development, Health and HIV/AIDS issues in the CARICOM’s quasi-cabinet, said he was encouraged by the large regular turnout for the monthly health walk.

He pointed out to the fact that the large turnout is a clear indication that the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in St. Kitts and Nevis has dedicated soldiers who use the walk as a weapon to keep NCDs at bay.

“The participation of veteran medical practitioner Dt Leroy Richardson in this health walk also takes the message, admonishing people to lead healthy lifestyles, to a new level as he shows his clients by example,” observed Dr Harris. “Dr Richardson is a regular participant and also on the walk was another medical practitioner, Dr Dail Crawford. Their combined message is powerful enough to put our country on an even keel as it relates to the fight against NCDs. Our efforts are bearing fruits.”

The Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk, which is organised by the National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), is held under the umbrella of SKN Moves.

The Ministry of Health was well represented, with Health Minister the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris taking part. Both were among the top finishers.

Permanent Secretary Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris, who is a regular Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk participant, jogged all the way from the Bellevue bus stop arriving at the finish point at the Ottley’s hardcourts in the fifth position. All the participants who made it to the Ottley’s hardcourts were treated to fresh fruits and water.

Other regular participants taking part in the walk on Saturday included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mr William Vincent Hodge, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms Trevlyn Stapleton, Chairman of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Group of Companies, Mr Alexis Nisbett, and Director of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Mr Antonio Maynard.

Walk participants had started assembling at the Bellevue bus stop from as early as 5:15 am, and with the building up of numbers, National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Mr Warren Thompson, called them to order at 6:05 am and requested Pastor Glenville Mills, who is also the Chairman of PLP Constituency Number Five Executive Branch to lead the gathering in a word of prayer before they set off.

The Prime Minister’s Health Walk on Saturday November 28 was the last for the year, to give participants time to take care of family obligations during the holiday month of December. Prime Minister Harris promised that the public will be advised of the date for the first walk for next year.