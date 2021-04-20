FAKE NEWS !! Document purported to be from the “Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice” is part and parcel of ANTI-VAX Campaign
A document purported to be from the “Natural and Common Law Tribunal for Public Health and Justice” began circulating via social media over the last week. The document called on the governments of Grenada, St.Kitts-Nevis, Anguilla and other Caribbean Nations to cease and desist its distribution and use of COVID19 vaccines.
In a comment released on Monday 19th, the Grenadian Minister of Health Hon. Nicholas Steele described the document as ABSOLUTE AND OBVIOUS FAKE NEWS.
