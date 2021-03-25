EZirates Today Announce a Partnership with Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU)

Charlestown, Nevis, March 1, 2021, EZirates and Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) officially formed a partnership. CCCU’s mission is to drive Caribbean Co-operatives towards improved Economic Competitiveness and Social Well-Being. Amongst its objectives is Promoting and facilitating technology transfers and expertise. EZirates, a new financial technology platform, is a free online application that will make getting a loan hassle-free. The platform launches on March 1, 2021, via a Product launch and will have its official launch later in April where consumers can begin to use the application to apply for loans.

“Our goal is to enhance the Caribbean’s digital footprint in a manner that is on par with the rest of the world. We are placing consumers firmly in control by allowing them to source the absolute best interest rate for any loan, whether it’s an auto loan, mortgage, commercial loan, or student loan. With our platform, consumers can compare interest rates from every single lending institution on their Island from the comfort of their home. All you need is a computer or a smartphone. We strongly believe that this free application is what the region needs, and as Caribbean nationals, we are pleased to be the ones to introduce it,” said Fletcher St. Jean, Founder, and CEO, EZirates.

“We are at a critical juncture in terms of the digitization of Credit Unions across the Region. The COVID-19 era has seen the emergence of new technologies promoting hassle-free interactions for our members, this solution being one of those available at member’s fingertips, said Ms. Garfield, “so we encourage our members to adopt and embrace this new solution as we look to strategically transform our Credit Unions into visionary financial co-operatives of the future,” Said Denise Garfield, General Manager, Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions.

About EZirates Inc.

EZirates Inc. comprises of three young Caribbean men; software designer, software engineer, and finance expert, who together they have developed a concept of innovative technology and finance to create a FINTECH exciting platform that will revolutionize the way consumers obtain credit.

About Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions

The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions was established on August 17th, 1972 and serves as the apex trade and development organization for Credit Unions and non-credit union co-operatives in the Caribbean. With 17-member affiliated countries and over 2.6 million members, not only does the CCCU act as a major regional advocate for the Co-operative Sector, but also fosters social and community development by formulating programmes and projects aimed at disaster relief, education and rural development. The CCCU is an affiliate of the World Council of Credit Unions.