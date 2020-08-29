EQUITABLE LEARNING COMES INTO FOCUS AS SCHOOLS PREPARE TO REOPEN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 28, 2020 (SKNIS): Efforts to ensure equitable learning throughout St. Kitts and Nevis are being made by the Federal Ministry of Education as educators, parents and students prepare for the safe reopening of schools on September 07, 2020.



During a national address on Thursday, August 27, 2020, Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said that gaps in educational opportunities and access have been further exposed and, in some cases, widened by the COVID-19 global pandemic.



“To address this, diagnostic assessments will be conducted as students return to school,” the minister stated. “Additionally, tutoring and learning programmes to address learning loss due to time away from direct instruction and teacher intervention will be implemented.”



Minister Powell added that the government remains committed to assisting schools and students most affected by the pandemic. Funding is an important tool that will be employed to fulfil this commitment.



“As always, we will be resolute in our approach on equity, providing targeted learning opportunities to those who need it most,” Honourable Powell said.



Appreciation was expressed to educators, parents, and other stakeholders for the wide-ranging input that has been received. The minister said that officials are working to ensure that the school environment remains as safe as possible.



Guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, sanitizing of hands and areas, social distancing, limited access to school compounds and others have been issued by the Ministry of Education for all primary and secondary schools scheduled to reopen.