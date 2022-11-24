Embattled former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie resigns and retires

BY: BVI NEWS ON NOVEMBER 24, 2022

Embattled and disgraced former Premier Andrew Fahie has officially resigned from his elected post as First District Representative, effective today, November 24.

Fahie announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Corine George-Massicote. Fahie also said his letter serves to announce his retirement from representational politics.

The Speaker read the letter in the House of Assembly today. Fahie’s letter also said all members of the House were sent a copy.

Fahie was arrested in the United States earlier this year but remained the elected representative for the First District even though he was absent from sittings. Elected leaders insisted that his removal had to be done according to law.

Back in July, George-Massicote announced that she will not grant leave/permission to Fahie to be absent from this and any future sittings of the House until his circumstances change.

In an address to the House of Assembly today, Tuesday, July 19, the Speaker said there has been public interest on whether leave should be or has been granted to Fahie regarding his ongoing criminal proceedings in the United States.

Fahie has served a little more than 20 years in representational politics.