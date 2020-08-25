Eight Caribbean islands combine on marketing strategy

By Gay Nagle Myers |Aug 25, 2020| A birds-eye view of the island of Statia.

A group of neighboring islands have joined together to reimagine their tourism marketing strategy in the post-Covid era.

The Caribbean Group of 8 includes Nevis, St. Kitts, Saba, Statia, French St. Martin, Dutch St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barts.

This campaign is aimed at encouraging travelers — international visitors as well as island residents — to island hop and combine visits to two or three of these neighboring islands in the same trip.

“Our common objective is to promote intra-regional travel while capitalizing on our proximity to each other and the desire of travelers to discover new experiences,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.

The initiative includes an introductory two-minute video with highlights of each island.

“Saba welcomes this collaborative initiative and looks forward to welcoming visitors to a safe haven where culture, history and nature abound,” said Glenn Holm, director of tourism for the Saba Tourist Bureau.

The video can be viewed on the websites and social media platforms of each of the eight islands.