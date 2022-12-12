ECLAC Will Present its Flagship Report Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022
|The document, which offers updated economic growth estimates for the region’s countries in 2022 and new projections for 2023, will be released at a press conference by the United Nations organization’s Executive Secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, on Thursday, December 15.
|(December 12, 2022) The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will present on Thursday, December 15 its annual flagship report Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022, in which it examines the behavior of the region’s economies over the current year and updates estimates for growth and other economic indicators that reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the region’s countries along with their subsequent recovery.Specifically, the document will present new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for the region and all of its countries in 2022 as well as projections for 2023. In this edition, the report analyzes the economic and social dynamics of the year that is about to end and discusses the policy risks and challenges that the region will face in 2023 for fostering a transformative recovery.The report will be unveiled at a hybrid (in-person and virtual) press conference given by José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, ECLAC’s Executive Secretary, at the organization’s central headquarters in Santiago, Chile at 11:00 a.m. local time (UTC/GMT -3:00).The document indicates that a deceleration in the growth rate of the region’s countries is foreseen in 2023. The specific magnitude of the main regional economic indicators will be released by ECLAC’s Executive Secretary at the press conference.
The press conference will be transmitted live via Zoom at the following link:https://cepal-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JG6KpL6kTcW3jy9E7X87RAIn addition, the press conference will be transmitted online for the general public via the institution’s website, at https://live.cepal.org/ and on its social media accounts on Twitter (@cepal_onu) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/cepal.onu).Journalists participating virtually will be able to submit their questions ahead of time to the email address conferenciaprensa@cepal.org, and ECLAC’s Executive Secretary will respond to them during the press conference. Questions will only be taken until 11:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, December 15.The full electronic version of this new annual report by ECLAC, along with a press release and the presentation by Executive Secretary José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, will be made available on ECLAC’s website on Thursday, December 15, as soon as the press conference has concluded.
|More information: Prior editions of ECLAC’s Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.What: Launch of ECLAC’s annual flagship report, Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2022. Who: José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, ECLAC’s Executive Secretary.When: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. local time in Chile (GMT -03:00).Where: ECLAC’s main headquarters in Santiago, Chile (Av. Dag Hammarsköld 3477, Vitacura, Celso Furtado conference room).Virtual connection via the Zoom platform (prior registration required): https://cepal-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JG6KpL6kTcW3jy9E7X87RAAlso on ECLAC’s website and at https://live.cepal.org/.For queries and interview requests, contact ECLAC’s Public Information Unit. Email: prensa@cepal.org; Telephone: (56) 22210 2040.
