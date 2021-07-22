DR. VALDA HENRY NAMED DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

Following an open process supported by SRI Executive Search and a report from the Monetary Council appointed Selection Panel, which interviewed the shortlisted candidates, the Monetary Council has determined that the next Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be Dr Valda F. Henry.Dr Henry, a native of the Commonwealth of Dominica, is the holder of a PhD in Industrial Relations and Business, a Master’s in Business Administration, a Bachelors in Management and a Bachelors in Law. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Certified Global Professional in Human Resources, a SHRM-SCP. Dr Henry worked as Senior Investment Officer at the ECCB from 1994-1998. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role with over twenty (20) years’ experience in the public, private and financial sectors. Dr. Henry is the Founder and CEO of VF Consulting Inc, an HR consulting firm which she started in 2005.Dr. Henry will be the third Deputy Governor of the ECCB and the first woman to assume the position. Her five-year term will commence in September 2021.