Dr. Marcus Natta to serve as Cabinet Secretary

August 22, 2022

By Devonne Cornelius

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Dr. Marcus Natta has been appointed Cabinet Secretary for the newly sworn-in St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Administration (SKNLP).

This latest development was made public via the SKNLP’s Facebook page on Monday, August 22, 2022.

“Congratulations to Dr. Marcus Natta on being named the new Cabinet Secretary. Natta succeeds Ms. Josephine Huggins, who has held the post for the last seven years,” the Facebook post said.

Dr. Natta recently held the post of Science and Research Manager at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards.

A graduate of Newtown Primary, Basseterre Junior High, and Basseterre High Schools, Dr. Natta excelled at his studies during his elementary and secondary education. In December 2002, he graduated from Cameron University in Oklahoma with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics. During his tenure at Cameron, Dr. Natta became an active member and served with several campus organisations and university committees. These included the Student Government Association, in which he served two years as a senator for the Physics Department. He also helped found and later served as president of the Students of the Caribbean Alliance (SOCA) – an organisation that is still in existence today.

Dr. Natta earned his doctoral degree in the field of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) in August 2008. At UNL, Dr. Natta was a member of the University Graduate Council and the Graduate Student Association, in which he served as vice-chair of external affairs. He was also vice president of the Black Graduate Student Association.

The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party was returned to office following the August 05, 2022 general elections.