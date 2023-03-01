DR. KISHORE SHALLOW TO CONTEST CWI PRESIDENCY

March 1, 2023 Bridgetown, Barbados – Dr. Kishore Shallow confirms he has accepted the nomination for President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will contest the March 25, 2023 elections to be held at the CWI 24th Annual General Meeting in Antigua. “I wish to express gratitude to the territories for reposing confidence in me, understanding that the continued effort to reinvigorate our beloved cricket is a mammoth of a task, which requires capable and progressive leadership,” said Dr. Shallow who presently serves as CWI Vice President. He further added, “my experience in cricket administration at the various levels has positioned me uniquely to understand the requirements to advance West Indies cricket, and I remain committed to this, while serving all stakeholders in the pursuit of sporting excellence”. In addition, Dr. Shallow announced his “Pushing the Boundaries” manifesto will be launched on Monday, March 6, 2023 across the region and published across various international platforms. He noted “this manifesto represents new innovative leadership, and demonstrates strategic and practical planning, with alignments culturally,” said Dr. Shallow. A graduate of Walden University in Minnesota with a Doctorate in Business Administration specializing in Financial Management, Dr. Kishore Shallow also attained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Business Computing from the University of Sunderland. In addition to serving as President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association from 2014 – 2020, he has served with distinction as President of Windward Islands Cricket Board from 2019. Dr. Kishore Shallow served as Vice President of CWI from 2019 and chaired the taskforce, which developed the first West Indies selection policy. Further to this, he chaired the Franchise Review Committee and played an integral role in stabilizing the financial state of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.