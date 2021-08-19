DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS GIVES UPDATE ON DELAY IN COMMISSIONING OF PHASE TWO OF TRAFFIC LIGHTS IN BASSETERRE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 18, 2021 (SKNIS): Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, said road widening discussions with stakeholders in the Bird Rock area are causing delays in the commissioning of phase two of the traffic lights in Basseterre.



In an interview on August 17 at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Gilbert said “At the Bay Road—Bird Rock intersection, we have already placed the mast for the traffic lights in place; the lights are mounted but we are doing further consultation with the stakeholders in that intersection and part of the discussion is for the widening of the road.”



Mr. Gilbert continued, “Though the cause of the delay is the Bird Rock intersection, the other street lights cannot be turned on because if they were to be turned on, it would cause a backup in traffic elsewhere so they need to be synchronized so that the traffic in Basseterre can flow effectively.”



The project which was expected to be completed in March is intended to provide better road signs for pedestrians and drivers to enhance not only the quality of life but also road safety for the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Daryll Lloyd, during an interview on January 6.



The new traffic lights will be installed at the junction of Wellington Road and Dickenson Street, the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road.



Also, four areas along the Bay Road have been identified. These areas are Port Zante West Roundabout, Port Zante East Roundabout, at the bottom of Sandown Road, and the intersection in Bird Rock Road.