Development Bank’s 40th anniversary stands for a new beginning, says Chairman Thompson

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, May 18, 2021 (DBSKN) — As the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates its 40th anniversary, Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr Warren Thompson is challenging members of the Board, Management, and Staff to work on improving the Bank’s success and initiating new things as they serve the public.

“Let us bear in mind that the number ‘forty’ stands for a new beginning,” said Mr Thompson. “So we expect that as a body we will continue with the things that we started forty years ago, but improve on them and initiate new things.”

Mr Thompson made the remarks on Saturday May 15 at a brunch held for members of the Board, Management and Staff at Hermitage Inn, in Nevis, in celebration of the Bank’s 40th anniversary which is being observed under the theme ‘Committed to you, dedicated to progress: DBSKN celebrates 40 years of Success’.

“Based on what we have done for our people, St. Kitts and Nevis is looking forward to Development Bank to deliver,” advised Mr Thompson. “Therefore we have quite a responsibility to continue to undertake so that people can continue to go to university, build their homes, go into business, and basically enjoy life.”

The Chairman took time to recognise two long serving members of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr Walton Jacob from St. Kitts, and Mr Floyd Harris from Nevis. He also recognised eleven members of staff who would have put in a combined total of 298 years of service to the Bank.

Staff members recognised were Ms Coralee Benjamin, Support Officer, Human Resources Unit (40 years); Mrs Jasmine Irish, Operations Manager (31 years); Ms Erselyn Vanterpool, Delinquency Officer (30 years); Ms Hyacinth Pemberton, Manager, Nevis Branch (28 years); and Mrs Ercelle Bernier-Kelly, Senior Insurance and Securities Officer (26 years).

Others were Mrs Laprisca Liburd-Williams, Credit Risk Analyst I, (26 years); Ms Jasmin Primus, Accounting Support Officer (25 years); Mr Jefferson Merchant, Executive Support Officer (24 years); Ms Avelyn Browne, Chief Compliance Officer (24 years); Ms Natasha Sutton, Credit Risk Analyst II (22 years); and Ms Vernitha Evelyn, Closing Officer (22 years).

“We want to thank you very much for all these years of service to the Bank,” said Mr Thompson. “Of course we appreciate what you have done for the Bank over the years. We continue looking into the future – forty years moving into the future – and continue with dedicated service to our clients.”

He told the staff members that the anniversary theme ‘Committed to you, dedicated to progress: DBSKN celebrates 40 years of Success’ basically says all as it relates to what the Bank would have done as an institution. He added: “We have succeeded over forty years and we look forward to progressing, and whatever service we offer, we improve in it.”

Before the brunch, all members of the Board, Management and Staff had that morning attended a thanksgiving worship service at the Gingerland Seventh Day Adventist Church in Meads Pasture, Nevis. Leading members of the Board and Management and Staff from St. Kitts were Chairman Thompson, and Chief Executive Officer Mr Lenworth Harris.

Members of the Board who had travelled from St. Kitts were Mr Walton Jacob, Ms Deniece Alleyne, and Dr Dail Crawford. They were met in Nevis by the two Nevis-based members of the Board, Mr Floyd Harris, and Mr Stephen Jones, and Manager of the Nevis Branch, Ms Hyacinth Pemberton.

Senior Management Staff from St. Kitts included Operations Manager, Mrs Jasmine Irish; Manager M.I.S., Mr Laurinston Matthew; Manager Human Resources, who is also Chairperson of the 40th Anniversary Committee, Ms Danienne Brin; Manager Audit Department, Mrs Candace Godwin; Chief Compliance Officer, Ms Avelyn Browne; Manager Credit Risk Management Unit, Mrs Kimmoy O’Loughlin-Burroughs; Manager, Business Support Unit, Ms Kenisha Davis; and Acting Manager Accounts and Finance Unit, Ms Tamara Herbert.