DESIREE SHIELDS HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM JAIL. NO CHARGES LAID

Just a few hours ago, Desiree Shields was processed and released from the Sandy Point Prison. This is following the massive wave of supporters and protestors from all walks of life who rallied to get her out of jail. After 72 hours in jail Desiree has NOT been charged with any crimes, and Police have told her that she is free to go. Desiree repeatedly suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former boyfriend, a Jamaican national living in St Kitts, who died on Saturday allegedly in self-Defence while abusing Desiree.