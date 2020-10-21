Deputy Speaker Nisbett presents schools bags to 50 students in Constituency Number Six

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 20, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, last week came to the aid of fifty students in Constituency Number Six who had missed out when a Back-2-School initiative in September presented school bags to students of the four primary schools in the constituency.

Thirty school bags were presented to students at the Dieppe Bay Primary School on Monday October 12, while twenty school bags were presented to students at the Saddlers Secondary School on Friday October 16.

According to Dr Nisbett, a Back-2-School event was initiated by Ambassador, His Excellency Kevin Williams on Saturday September 5 where he distributed school supplies to pupils of the four primary schools in Constituency Number Six. The function was also attended by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who turned up to lend his support.

She observed that some of the students who went to the Dieppe Bay Primary School to collect their bags did not get any, and noted that Principal, Mrs Valarie Mason, wrote down the names of 50 students who were present at the time and did not receive any bags and she requested the Deputy Speaker to assist in getting bags to those students.

“I got a donation of 50 bags and gifted thirty of them to the Dieppe Primary School on Monday the 12th and the rest twenty bags on Friday October 16 to the students at the Saddlers Secondary School who were from the vicinity of Dieppe Bay and Parsons Ground that did not receive the bags,” explained Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

At the Saddlers Secondary School on Friday October 16 she was welcomed by Principal Mrs Julia Byron-Isaac and the entire student body during school’s morning assembly.

“I came to donate school bags to some selected students,” Dr Nisbett told the students. “Next time I come back to donate to the school it will be for the entire school, not just selected few, but this morning a selected few students would be receiving bags. This is an extension from the ‘Back 2 School’ initiative that took place earlier and some student did not receive any bags, and I took it upon myself to seek donations to get these students the bags.”

Dr Nisbett who also serves as the District Medical Officer responsible for providing medical services to the communities of Parsons Village to Newton Ground took time to talk to the students on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic given that the country’s borders will be opening at the end of this month.

She also talked to them about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and she invited them to take part in the Pink Walk to be organised by Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation on Saturday October 31.

“We would like to thank Senator Nisbett for donation of the bags to the students,” said Principal of the Saddlers Secondary School, Mrs Julia Byron-Isaac. “We are in an area where it is slow economic-wise and students usually have problems with such things. So giving the bags to the students is something we are really honoured to have and we are grateful, and we want to say thank you for a purposeful gift at this time.”