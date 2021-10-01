Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation, Hon. Shawn K. Richards, makes second donation to the Urban Development Corporation (UDC)

On Friday October 1st, at 10:30 am, in front of multiple stakeholders from the local Tourism industry, the Hon. Shawn K. Richards, Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation made a donation of tools totaling EC $4, 300 to the UDC. This is the second of three promised donations. The first was in June of this year, where the Minister Richards gifted tools, equipment, and other related supplies to the Landscaping Department at UDC, amounting to EC $2, 300. Minister Richards promised that the third donation would be done before year end.













In giving remarks, Minister Richards underscored that a Politician is only as good as his word, thus he was committed to honour the promise that he made. UDC is one of the functional areas that fall under the Minister’s portfolio, which include Public Infrastructure, Post and Urban Development. Minister Richards also took time to commend and encourage the management and staff at UDC in maintaining the good fight as it relates to combatting COVID-19. Richards announced that up to the time of the presentation there were no positive COVID cases at UDC and 70% of the employees were fully vaccinated. The Deputy Prime Minister also took time to again extend his condolences to all those who have been affected by the COVID-19 related deaths in the Federation.

Mr. Allister Williams, Executive Director for Special Events in the Ministry of Tourism also spoke at the ceremony, commending Minister Richards for the donation and recognizing the key role that UDC plays in nurturing our local tourism product. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Stephen Duggins then gave remarks on behalf of UDC. Chairman Duggins thanked the Minister for his personal donations to date; gave the guarantee that the drills, sanders, blowers, and saws will be well-utilized and cared for; and expressed how eager UDC was to learn what the new donation would be. Apart from staff from the Maintenance department at UDC, Mrs. Pearline Newton-Tross, UDC Security Manager, Mr. Chris Roberts, UDC Facilities Manager, and Mr. Zeke Boone, Projects and Sites Manager at the St. Kitts & Nevis Heritage Society, were also present. The handing over ceremony was chaired by Mrs. Cindie Demming-Nias, the CEO of UDC.