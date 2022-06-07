DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER HAMILTON ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING OF WELL IN CAYON AND CONSTRUCTION OF DESALINATION PLANT IN KEYS TO ALLEVIATE WATER WOES



Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 3, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, during his address at the Cabinet Press Conference on June 1, 2022, stated that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis intends to construct desalination plants in Basseterre and Key’s Village, along with drilling for a new well in Cayon.





Minister Hamilton said that he reviewed all information regarding the production of water within the Federation and has brought the reports made by the water engineer in 2021 and 2022 to the

Cabinet because of the very urgent need to address the looming adverse outcomes facing St. Kitts and Nevis.



“We invited on Monday, the water engineer Cromwell Williams to the Cabinet and he explained to us the urgent need for turning to desalination,” said Minister Hamilton.



“Desalination, he explained, is important because our underground water reserves are insufficient to supply the ever-growing needs of our islands of St. Kitts and Nevis and that we are at that point where in a few months or years, we would need two million gallons extra that we cannot obtain from our groundwater systems,” he said.



He added, “As a responsive Cabinet, we decided to immediately effect the contract to commence drilling in Cayon and so this week, information was sent to the various ministries to take action to begin the contract for the drilling of wells in the Cayon area.”



Minister Hamilton explained that this drilling will help not only the people of Cayon but also members of the Lodge and Ottley’s community as it would release some strain on their system.



He continued, “The second thing that Cabinet has decided is that we would immediately take up the offer that has been there for some time from the UAE to furnish a small plant to support the areas of Key’s and its surrounds.”



“Because we were able to get information on a proposal for desalination in the Basseterre area which is under tremendous strain for water right now, Cabinet has decided that bids should be invited so that we could respond to the call of the engineer that we need another two million gallons of water,” said Minister Hamilton.