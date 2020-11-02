DEPARTMENT OF FISHERIES AND MARINE RESOURCES SUSPENDS ITS FRESH FISH PROGRAM. REPORTS OF FISH POISONING UNDER INVESTIGATION

Basseterre, St Kitts – The Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources is currently investigating reports of fish poisoning in St Kitts, particularly at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex. In this regard, the Department has suspended its Fresh Fish Programme until the source of the alleged poisoning is discovered.

The Department is taking the necessary steps to ensure food safety and in so doing is examining its current stock of fish at the Basseterre Fisheries Complex that was being offered for sale. Additional measures to address these reports include the removal of all fish from the complex and the sanitizing of the complex. The investigations are continuing with the assistance of the Bureau of Standards.

All protocols are being reviewed with an effort to identifying and mitigating any public health threats. The Department wishes to advise all concerned that if an illness is suspected related to be to fish poisoning, medical care should be sought immediately and public health authorities should be notified.

The Fisheries and Marine Resources Departments wishes to thank our fishermen, other suppliers and partners, and members of the General Public for their assistance and patience and for their efforts in helping to address these concerns.

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Marine Resources