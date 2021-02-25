BVI: COVID-19 vaccination of teachers begins today. Vaccination remains non-mandatory

CAPPOON’S BAY, Tortola, VI – Non-mandatory vaccination of teachers in the Virgin Islands (VI) will kick off today, Thursday, February 25, 2021, Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon Andrew A. Fahie (R1) has announced.

Hon Fahie was at the time speaking in a radio interview with ZBVI 780 AM, shortly after taking his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Theresa Blyden Capoons Bay Clinic in his electoral district.

“I know that the Minister of education has assigned and worked out for Thursday and Friday. I believe all teachers [will] take theirs so that they can be vaccinated and help reduce any risk of the COVID-19 so that we can work on getting the children back into school full time,” he said.

The Premier said while getting vaccinated will bring no guarantees, “at least it will reduce any spread of the COVID-19, especially to schools and protect our teachers and our children.”

Vaccination now paves way for full school reopening

Further, Premier Fahie revealed that vaccination of teachers was one of the main focus regarding the full re-opening of schools. He noted that should all teachers volunteer to get vaccinated by Friday, the education systems would benefit.

“It would…help them to restore confidence in educational systems for persons to come out and go to school full time,” Hon Fahie said.

