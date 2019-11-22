COVID-19 STIMULUS PAYMENT RECIPIENTS WILL BE DULY NOTIFIED VERY SHORTLY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Persons who are qualified to receive stimulus packages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will be duly notified when they become available, said Chairman of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Honourable Attorney-General, Vincent Byron.

“You would know very shortly when these will be available to be collected and how they can be collected. In some cases, they would be transferred to your bank accounts otherwise you would be given directions as to how this would be done,” said Attorney-General Byron.

The attorney-general noted that the government prides itself on ensuring that the packages be delivered in quick time.

“We understand of course that in some cases you need to be given this support soonest and we will do everything in our power to ensure that those are transferred to you so that you can continue to take care of your needs whether it be food and medicines,” he added.

He thanked the relevant bodies that are working diligently to ensure that the packages be made available for persons affected by COVID-19.

“The team that has been working to ensure that the support systems that the Honourable Prime Minister has announced to the country as part of the stimulus package, has been hard at work processing your claims, those forms that have been submitted,” he said.

The Department of Labour and the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board will assist in ensuring that persons who qualify for the temporary relief measures for workers impacted by COVID-19 receive their stimulus package. The relief measures, that were announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at a press conference on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) will run for three months in the first instance.