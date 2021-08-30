COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 44 New Cases, One More COVID-19 Related Death

SourceMinistry Of Health

Press Release:- Today Monday August 30, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 44 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a batch of 167 samples.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 8155.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 death. To date, the total number of

COVID-19 deaths in country is 72 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 32.

COVID-19 death #32 is a 50 year old female from the Babonneau district.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 39 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19

bringing the number of active cases in country to date to 1974. Four of these active cases

are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination remains as an effective measure in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and

death from the COVID-19 virus. Individuals are encouraged to access the various

vaccination sites and wellness centers to get vaccinated.

To date, a total of 34, 837 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 27, 706 have received the second dose. For the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, 1, 913 individuals have received the first dose and 67 individuals have received the second dose.

Tomorrow Tuesday, August 31, 2021 the vaccine will be given at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish

Hall, the La Ressource Constituency Council Dennery, the Gros-Islet Human Resource Center and the People’s Discount Drugstore at Victoria Street (by appointment only).

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.