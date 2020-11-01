Covid 19: Prince William ‘tested positive in April’

The Duke of Cambridge contracted Covid-19 in April, Kensington Palace sources have told the BBC.

It is believed he tested positive at a similar time to his father, the Prince of Wales.

According to the Sun newspaper, which first reported the story, Prince William, 38, kept his diagnosis private to avoid alarming the nation.

Kensington Palace, the office and home of Prince William, refused to comment officially.

Prince William did not tell anyone about his positive test result because “there were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone”, according to the Sun.

He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the paper added.

Prince William reportedly carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

Earlier in that month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video-called the children of key workers at a primary school in Burnley, north west England.