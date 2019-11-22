COVID-19 COMPLIANCE TASK FORCE COMMENDED FOR TREMENDOUS JOB; STRICT PENALTIES FOR NON-COMPLIANCE IN COMING WEEKS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 27, 2020 (SKNIS): Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, has commended the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force for the tremendous job that they have done during their first week of operation.

At the April 25 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Mr. Samuel said they have inspected a total of 285 businesses to ensure that they are in compliance with SR&O 15 of 2020.

In the upcoming week, the compliance task force will be evaluating and educating all business owners, institutions and enterprises, said the Chair. After that, there will be strict enforcement.

“I am pleading to you to comply with the regulations otherwise you are going to be shut down and after being shutdown you will either be taken to court or some other measures would be taken against you. Therefore, you will be losing because your business will be closed and you will have to wait for your day in court,” said Mr. Samuel.

“This is serious business. We are in the business of saving lives and you see that the Attorney General and his team which we have to praise are working day and night to ensure that we have these regulations and the police are working overtime to ensure that we are safe in enforcing these regulations as well,” he added.

The Enforcement and Compliance Teams are made up of representatives from various agencies including the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, the Department of Consumer Affairs, and the Department of Labour.