COMPLETION OF THE WEST LINE BUS TERMINAL IS A STEP TOWARDS THE REDEVELOPMENT OF BASSETERRE, SAYS PM HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 22, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the construction of the brand new West Line Bus Terminal represents a substantial investment in the enhancement of public transportation in the country and one that will add to the efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public transportation.

Speakingat the opening ceremony of the new West Line Bus Terminal earlier on Tuesday, September 22, Prime Minister Harris added that the realization of the new bus terminal also represents another step in his Government’s commitment towards the redevelopment of the capital city of Basseterre.

“For us at home, to those who visit Basseterre, this beautiful flat land must always be beautiful and attractive to those who come into our city. As we build out Basseterre, we must look around at all the edifices, at all the lacks within our city and to see in our redevelopment of Basseterre how we will make Basseterre more complete,” the prime minister said.

“Basseterre as the most beautiful city in the region must have a brand new public market from which our people ply their trade, giving due support to agriculture, to arts and craft; Basseterre as the most beautiful city most look at the important edifices, such as our National Trust, and ensure in their redevelopment and design they reflect the beauty of St. Kitts and Nevis; Basseterre as the most beautiful city must show the world how in the redevelopment of a city we planned and we organized to minimise the existence of slums in the heart and center of our city’s spatial development,” Dr. Harris added.

Thebrand new terminal facility was constructed by E&J Construction at a cost of approximately $2.3 million dollars.

In December 2018, the St. Kitts and Nevis Government participated in a similar ceremony when it officially opened the modern East Line Bus Terminal at Wellington Road.